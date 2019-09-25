Early Head Start gets new playground for toddlers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It's been a year since babies and toddlers at a Wichita Falls education center have had a safe place to play outdoors, but thanks to a group of scouts and a generous donation a new playground is nearly finished at Early Head Start.
the nonprofit Early Head Start provides free care and services to low income families in the county.
“Our poor little infants and one year old’s were not able to get out here and use their playground,” manager Cheryl Wilson said.
That’s because for as long as she can remember, every time it rains, this play area at the Jeanne Wakeman Early Start Center completely floods. But that’s all changed now thanks to insurance provider Superior Health.
“We sponsored them, the repair to the building and the repair to the play area so that the children are able to do exercise and be physical and be able to enjoy the outside,” community relations representative for Superior Healthplan Jessy Watford said.
Now that the area has been leveled out and a new base has been laid, work on the new floor can begin.
“We were able to purchase playground tiles which our boy scout troops, troop one are now going to put down for us,” Wilson said.
“Well we were asked if they could do it and of course we said yes because this is a good project, it gives boys the chance to earn some service hours and earn rank,” Boy Scout Troop Master Lonnie Hare said.
Hare says they try to working with nonprofits often, with anything they need help with. This projects been in the works since early last year and with it finished, Cheryl Wilson knows what it all means for the kids.
“So now they are going to get to get out, be a little more active, get them some sunshine, you know just experience the outside,” Wilson said.
The group that made this all happen makes donations like this throughout the year and has even talked about adding a community garden to Early Head Start. To find out more about there giving, you can check out there site here.
