Family Fun Night at the Park happening this evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tonight is Burkburnett ISD’s Family Fun Night at the Park.
Starting at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25 and going on until 8:00 p.m. at the Friendship Park Amphitheater located at 735 Davey Dr. in Burkburnett, Tx.
This event is free to attend and will also have free activities.
There will be tables giving away free food, such as popcorn, cola floats, cotton candy, hot dogs, caramel apple slices and more.
They will have Burkburnett ISD students performing live music for the event.
They just ask you bring out a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the festivities.
For more information you can always visit the event page on Facebook.
