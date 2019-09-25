Federal jury finds man guilty of kidnapping Texas 8-year-old

This May 19, 2019, booking photo from the Fort Worth Police Department shows Michael Webb under arrest in Texas. A federal jury has found the 51-year-old man guilty of kidnapping a young girl as she walked with her mother earlier this year along a Texas street. The two-day trial of Webb concluded Wednesday, Sept. 25, in Fort Worth when jurors returned a guilty verdict after deliberating for about 15 minutes. (Fort Worth Police Department via AP, File). Edited. (Source: Fort Worth Police Department via AP)