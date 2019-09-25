Guardians of Freedom Air Show brings T-Birds to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The gates will be opening on October 26 and 27 for the Guardians of Freedom Open House and Air Show.
The Missile Road gate will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
There will be buses available to transport guests to and from the event area.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demo team will be headlining the show.
Some of the other acts include the Wings of Blue parachute team, F-22 Raptor Demo team, Trojan Phlyers and Red Bull.
There will be numerous aircraft on display, virtual/augmented reality demos and even a kids zone.
They will have vendors for food that will accept both card and cash.
they will even have a Beer Garden sponsored by Budweiser. The cost of entry is $10 (First beer included.) It will be limited seating, so first come first serve.
We would like to share some important information to keep in mind as the event draws closer.
All backpacks and hand-carried bags should remain in personal vehicles or they will be searched by personnel prior to entering the event area.
Since there is no admission fee, the public may come and go as they please to vehicles to retrieve any items they may need during the event.
VERY IMPORTANT: Due to the risks of smoking near aircraft and/or fuel, they ask everyone to please limit tobacco use to designated areas.
To learn more about the air show you can visit their website.
