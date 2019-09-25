I.D.E.A. WF Awards Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Scott Manley joined Jake in studio on September 25 to talk about the I.D.E.A. WF Awards.
The ceremony will be held at 5:00 p.m. tomorrow, October 2. Unlike previous years, this will be a free-to-attend awards reception and keynote event.
The event will be happening at the Dillard College of Business Administration, located at 3410 Taft Blvd, starting in Room 189 for the reception and then moving to Room 101 for the Awards event.
I.D.E.A. WF will be awarding three winners a share of more than $80,000 in cash and in-kind prizes.
While the event is free to attend, they ask that if you plan to go you RSVP by e-mailing Melissa Boerma at melissa.boerma@msutexas.edu.
Their keynote speaker this year is Mr. Michael Browing, the founder and CEO of Urban Air Adventure Parks.
In 2011, Mr. Browning Founded Urban Air Adventure Parks where he holds the title of CEO. Urban Air has become a premier full-service active family entertainment company that offers safe and affordable fun for all ages.
Urban Air has over 270 locations employing over 23,000 young adults and serving 48 million guests annually. Urban Air is set to open 74 new locations by the beginning of 2020 with another 70 starts which will open during the 2020 fiscal year.
For more information you can always visit the I.D.E.A. WF website or Facebook page.
They also have an event page on Facebook for the I.D.E.A. WF Awards.
