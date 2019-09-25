Just can’t shake summer heat from the forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With no rain in the area, our weather focus is summer heat. High temperatures will be at least ten degrees above normal for this time of year. That means highs in the mid 90s not only for today but also tomorrow and Friday. However, our forecast highs are still well below record highs, which are 103 to 106.
An area of low pressure, swirling over Arizona, will move northeast as it weakens later this week and helps to keep rain chances in our forecast Friday and Saturday. Weekend highs will be near 90 degrees.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.