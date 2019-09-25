Phased IN getting ready to welcome women to their center for first time

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s been six weeks since Phased IN in Wichita Falls began converting their male dorms over to female dorms.
Today they showed off the newly renovated facility, which includes new bedrooms and expanded areas to include exercise areas and computer bars.
This will be the first time Phased IN will be welcoming in girls to their program, which focuses on giving adults who have just aged out of the foster system a place to stay while they figure out what to do next.
“That’s going to be exciting that we’re able to broaden our horizons to reach young ladies and young men. And probably before too long this campus is going to be filled with some amazing young ladies and we are so excited to be a part of their destiny,” said Kile Bateman, executive director of Phased IN.
The first young lady will be moving in on Friday, with another planned for Monday.
Bateman adds that they are still doing interviews to find more women to fill up their center.
