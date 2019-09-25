Texas inmate set to be executed for killing 2 stepsons

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Robert Sparks. The Texas inmate who says he is intellectually disabled is set to be executed Wednesday evening, Sept. 25, 2019, for fatally stabbing his two stepsons during a 2007 attack in their North Texas home that also killed his wife. Sparks, 45, faces lethal injection for the September 2007 slayings of 9-year-old Harold Sublet and 10-year-old Raekwon Agnew in their Dallas home. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP) (Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)