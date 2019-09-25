Wichita Falls construction project nearing completion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Kemp Monroe Project is a few weeks away from being complete according to construction officials.
The last phase is installing the underground collection system on Avenue I and the final steps will cross Kemp to Grant Street.
Despite some rain slowing things down, Russell Schreiber, director of public works, said the contractor is going to finish on time and then the next construction project will begin.
Schreiber said “We do intend to begin the Maplewood widening project after the first part of the year, so there will be some traffic congestion and closure from Lawrence road to McNeil. It should be pretty minimal impact with the closing of that street when we get ready to widen it.”
Schrieber asks everyone driving on these roads for a little patience as construction continues.
