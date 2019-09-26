Burkburnett ISD hosts Family Night in the Park

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Burkburnett ISD hosted thousands of people at Friendship Park on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The entertainment came from students in the ISD while other groups and organizations throughout Wichita County were there giving away food and sharing a little about their organization.
Amanda Alpers, HIPPY coordinator, said “This is the first night we’ve been invited to join in on the family night and we’re appreciative because there is such a huge turnout.”
Alpers also said events like this helps bring families together and helps them lose screen time.
Attendees were treated to free hotdogs, popcorn, coke floats and cotton candy.
