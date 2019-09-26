Fall weather finds parts of Texas, Oklahoma while Texoma remains hot

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today will be just as hot as yesterday was. Would you believe parts of Texas and Oklahoma will enjoy some genuine fall weather thanks to a cold front sagging into the Texas Panhandle and northern Oklahoma. The result will be highs in the 70s for places like perryton and Guymon, maybe even Tulsa. Amarillo will top out in the low and mid-80s.
Thunderstorms were sweeping through central and eastern Oklahoma this morning. This complex of storms will leave behind outflow boundaries on which isolated storms could form in the area later today. Looking to the weekend, We could see thunderstorms in the area Saturday morning, otherwise rain chances are slight and highs will be near 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
