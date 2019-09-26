Fatal helicopter accident at Fort Polk

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A fatal helicopter accident at the JRTC and Fort Polk training area has left one crew member dead and three other crew members injured, according to Fort Polk officials.
Emergency services responded to the accident with the 1-5 Aviation Battalion early this morning.
The name of the deceased will not be released until next of kin have been notified.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and we will have more information as it develops.
