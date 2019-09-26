Gas line repair between Henrietta and Jolly on 287

JOLLY, Texas (TNN) - Atmos Energy has already talked with both Clay County and Wichita County to let them know about a repair that needs to be made to a gas line that runs along Hwy 287.
This Friday, September 27 Atmos will begin the repair.
Atmos will need to release some gas into the air as the repair is being made. While they are not closing down this portion of the highway, they do want to warn any residents or passersby that the area may smell of gas during the repair. They will release gas twice that day, once at 7:00 a.m. and once at 5:00 p.m.
