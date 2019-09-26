GOTW Preview: Burkburnett and Vernon ready for “Old-School rivalry”

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - The Texoma high school football landscape has some great rivalrieS and one of those is the Blitz on 6 Game of the Week between the Burkburnett Bulldogs and Vernon Lions.
This matchup has been going for years.
The towns are 41 miles apart from each other, they are divided by one division in Class 4A and they produce some great games.
In the past three years, the margin of victory has been 10 points or less and since 2004 Vernon has only one more win than Burk in this matchup.
So what do the teams think about the matchup?
“It’s a huge old-school rivalry," Burkburnett head coach Jason Meng said. “The last three weeks have been nothing but rivals, old rivals, from districts past.”
“Vernon was the first game that I watched with the team and it was a really exciting game," Burkburnett senior WR Josh Myles said. "A real close game the whole way. I think Vernon and Burk are just somewhat even teams and it’s always a good game.”
“I think it’s one of those games that has been played against each other for so long and they are going to be good football games," Vernon head coach Matt Hoover said.
“I think it’s special because I know a lot of people from there and I heard the tradition," Vernon RB/LB Isaiah Cherry said. "Somebody knows somebody, it’s a small town vs. small town and they are close; so it’s a pretty big game.”
Vernon enters the game 0-3 while Burkburnett is 1-2 on the year.
It's also homecoming this Friday for the Bulldogs and we will be out there to bring you all the coverage.
Kick-off is set for 7:30.
