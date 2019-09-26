Joseph Robeson announces Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 candidacy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Joseph Robeson, currently an Officer with WFPD, announced his candidacy for Justice of the Peace, Place 1, Precinct 1 on Thursday September 26 at 11:00 a.m. on the steps of the Wichita County Courthouse.
Robeson grew up in Texoma and is an MSU alumni, graduating in 1995.
He has served with the Wichita Falls Police Department as an Officer for almost 14 years after 10 years as an Army Ranger, during which time he earned 3 Purple Heart Medals and a Bronze Star with Valor.
