Local non-profit hosting free Family Fun Night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Camp Fire North Texas is hosting a Family Fun Night today, Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Harrell Park, 2524 Terrance Ave.
The organization’s goal is to get families together at the park to celebrate the arrival of Fall.
Fresh roasted ears of corn, hot dogs, s’mores, kettle corn, wagon rides, face painting and a jump house will all be available at the event.
There is no cost to attend the event and you can register your children for Camp Fire North Texas at the park at the time of the event for $15 for one child and $35 for a family of three.
According to their website, Camp Fire North Texas’s goal is to build "caring, confident youth and future leaders.”
