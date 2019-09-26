MSU Texas cycling team hosting race at Wee Chi Tah trail

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On the Wee Chi Tah trail, you can find a brand new rock garden and this weekend you can also find the MSU cycling team there.
It’s their first ever off-road event called Mustang Madness, and while its geared towards college racers, anyone can come out and ride.
“The events open to everyone, all you need is a one day license you can purchase for ten dollars and you can sign up and compete,” MSU Texas cycling team director Charlie Zamastil said.
Zamasil also explained that wile only three guys on the team do these events all the time, they’ll have lots more competing this weekend since Endurance House provided them with some mountain bikes that the whole team can participate on. The Wee Chi Tah Trail has been gaining popularity and even had some improvements made just before this event. It’s called a rock garden and it was put in with help from the team.
Everything you see on the trail, comes from the hard work of volunteers.
“Anything and everything we have down here, we have to get down here and hand build it, we have to mow it, we have to maintain it,” trail director Jimmy Young said. “We want to make this a competitive trail, it’s a unique thing that we have here in town and we really want to capitalize on it and use it in the best interest of the cycling community.”
You can register for the event ahead of time on bikereg.com until midnight on the 26th, after that you are able to register at the trail Saturday, from 7:30 to 8:30.
Here is a link to their webpage with more information about the event.
