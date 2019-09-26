Nurses warn students about vaping and synthetic drugs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Through sharing stories of people who have lost their lives, they teach students across the state about the dangers of vaping and synthetic drugs.
“We tell the stories of the actual patients that we’ve lost, we’ve lost parents, we’ve lost children, it is never fun to tell a parent or a child that a loved one is not coming home,” nurse Charlie Williams with University Medical Center said.
This group of nurses are a part of a program called Nurses Education on Illegal Drugs and Synthetics or NEIDS, which educates people on the epidemic that’s sending so many to their ER, vaping and synthetic drugs.
“Several years ago it started with the synthetic marijuana and we we’re focusing on that until recently when we were finding out that the synthetic marijuana is actually being placed in the vapes,” Williams said. “A lot of young people who think vaping is a safe alternative because that’s what we thought at first getting into this, it’s not.”
Their latest presentation was at Archer City Junior High and High School and the counselor at the high school says their glad to have them here.
“I wanted our kids to have exposure and we invited the community, local churches, to come and see and hear information so that you know we have an educated group here,” counselor Leslie Graham said.
“I didn’t really know a whole lot about synthetic like marijuana and things like that and how it’s transferred into like today things like vaping and stuff so I really learned a lot about that,” student Maggie Coates said.
“I really didn’t know it was this bad, I mean I knew all about the, I’ve heard about the synthetic drugs but I just didn’t know it was this horrible,” student Jack Herring said.
What’s making these vaping liquids dangerous is the synthetic marijuana being added to them.
“That’s causing sudden death, seizures, brain injury, cardiac arrest, you name it, you could accidentally get into something that is very harmful,” Williams said.
The latest study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates last year nearly one in five high school students used a vape in 2018. This growing trend. Is exactly what the nurses from united medical center are trying to prevent.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.