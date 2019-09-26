One person arrested after early morning standoff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - 23-year-old Drew Wesley was arrested this morning after a standoff with Wichita Falls PD.
Just after 6:00 a.m. on Thursday morning WFPD officers responded to an apartment in the 900 block of Denver Street for a gunshots call.
The victim told police that after knocking on the door to their apartment, the suspect, 23-year-old Drew Wesley, came out of his apartment nearby and told them to stop banging on the door.
The victim said Wesley had a gun in his hand and after exchanging words, he fired two shots into the building.
No one was injured, but Wesley did barricade himself inside his apartment.
He gave himself up to WFPD shortly before 8:00 a.m.
Drew Wesley is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.