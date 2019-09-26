WFISD: Board meeting ends without budget

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With a deadline quickly approaching, the Wichita Falls ISD school board is waiting for Monday to decide on a budget for next year.
The delay comes from language in Texas house bill 3 that says any tax ratification election, which WFISD held in June, needed to be written in the district’s strategic plan.
Superintendent Michael Kuhrt says that while it was written down, it’s been on the district’s mind for a few years.
“Well, we don’t have that line, but we’ve been planning a TRE for the past two years so we’ve been talking with the agency and talking with our financial advisors and attorneys to figure out what our tax rate should be and figure out which one we should set,” Kuhrt said.
He said that it’s coming down to two tax rates, either 1.15 or 1.683, and once they hear from legal and financial advisors it’ll be decided.
After starting the year with 60 open teacher positions, four more have been filled as well.
“I think we’re down to about 16 vacant positions," Kuhrt said. "We have long term subs in those positions right now or we’ve combined classes or whatever else but we’re right around 15 or 16 vacant positions after the four we hired today.”
