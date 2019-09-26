Young girl speaks about fuel tanker explosion near her home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Behind the Joe’s Kwik Stop gas station – which has been closed as clean-up from Tuesday’s explosion continues – sits a house.
Quiet from its vantage point, it is hard to imagine what high school senior Janet Buenrostro experienced when she came home from school yesterday.
“I was watching TV and I remember hearing like a loud boom.” Buenrostro said she felt the house shake too, and when she stepped outside, she saw a burning truck, black smoke and flames reaching as high as telephone poles
“Me and my mom, we freaked out. We were really, really scared that it was going to reach our house,” she said.
The explosion killed Sandan Foster, a young father who worked for Texas Petroleum. “I think that was really sad because he was just starting his life and he had a baby,” Buenrostro said.
While her heart breaks for the family, she is grateful for one thing, “I would just like to thank the firefighters. They were working really hard out there.”
First responders’ work is not done yet.
Environmental Specialist Zachary Moehnke said, “We’re pulling up that gravel, we’re dumping it in what we call roll-off boxes. Also, the drainage here, there was a lot of water. It rained here last night too, so what we’re doing is we’ve got trucks here sucking up the top part of it to get the skim of the oil off.”
