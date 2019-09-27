Five arrested for prostitution at massage parlors

Five arrested for prostitution at massage parlors
Wichita Falls Police announced the five arrests Friday morning.
By Brad Pushkar | September 27, 2019 at 12:14 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 12:25 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Five women have been charged with prostitution by Wichita Falls police after serving warrants on Thursday.

The search warrants were served at Spring Touch Spa, Magic Massage and Spa, Wellness Center Spa, Joyou Massage and Lucky Spa.

One name has been released so far, 48-year-old Leann Ngu who worked at Magic Massage and Spa.

Police say an undercover officer went to the spa and Ngu was going to charge him 380 dollars for sexual intercourse.

Police chief Manuel Borrego said that the investigation had been going on for over a year and that more charges may follow.

Whether or not there is any link between the women is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.