Five arrested for prostitution at massage parlors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Five women have been charged with prostitution by Wichita Falls police after serving warrants on Thursday.
The search warrants were served at Spring Touch Spa, Magic Massage and Spa, Wellness Center Spa, Joyou Massage and Lucky Spa.
One name has been released so far, 48-year-old Leann Ngu who worked at Magic Massage and Spa.
Police say an undercover officer went to the spa and Ngu was going to charge him 380 dollars for sexual intercourse.
Police chief Manuel Borrego said that the investigation had been going on for over a year and that more charges may follow.
Whether or not there is any link between the women is still under investigation.
