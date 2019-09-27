GOTW: Defenses ready for athletic offenses

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Week five is an important week in high school football.
A win this week can give a great boost for teams heading into the most important time of the season and that’s especially true in our game of the week.
The Vernon Lions are still looking for their first win, but they aren’t worried.
The Lions introduced the wing-T offense this year and have worked through some of the kinks of a new offense.
On the other side, Burk is scoring as they know how, they just have to put it all together.
Both teams know the opposing offense is nothing to take for granted.
“Vernon offensively, that wing-T, there’s all kinds of boots and waggles and quick toss," Burkburnett head coach Jason Meng said. "Quick hitting traps and leads and buck sweeps, always a lot of eye-candy in the background and you just have to be disciplined.”
“Some good players, hard-hitting team, they get to the ball fast," Burkburnett junior RB Christian Ochoa said. "They might not be the biggest but they’ve got a big heart to the football.”
“Their quarterback is very talented," Vernon senior LB Broc Kieschnick said about Burkburnett’s quarterback. "He can run, he can throw, they’ve got pretty talented receivers and their running back is pretty good. They are a pretty talented team on offense.”
“He’s a great football player," Vernon head coach Matt Hoover said on Burkburnett’s quarterback. "He can hurt you with his feet, he can hurt you with his arm. So we have to not let him have too many big plays against us.”
The Blitz on 6 Game of the Week will kick off at 7:30.
We will have complete coverage tomorrow night on the Blitz on 6 starting at 10:15.
