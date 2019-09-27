Kiwanis Club makes annual donation to WF Parks Department

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - University Kiwanis Club in Wichita Falls donated $5,000 to the city on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Every year the concession stand brings in the money needed for the annual donation and every year they ask the parks department for a specific goal to be met. This year, Kiwanis Club is asking the Parks Department to revamp the restrooms in the park.
Mary Rhoads, University Kiwanis Club, said “The youth enjoy that park and we want to keep it looking as good as it can and improve the facilities that are there. We are asking this money today go for improvements to the bathrooms.”
The walls inside are only hip high so the club is asking for full walls, new paint and floors, and a good power-washing of the building.
“We’ve been able to build one of the biggest playgrounds in town," said Terry Points, City of Wichita Falls Parks Department. "Last year we were able to rebuild the prairie dog encasement and each ear they give us money and then we apply it back into the park.”
The money is brought in by the community at Little League games and remains in the community for years to come through donations like this.
