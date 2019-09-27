One dead, one injured in Baylor County accident

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Kristine Linda Florez, 35, of Vernon was pronounced dead on the scene of an two car accident that happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 26.
Ronald Hargrove, 25, of Seymour was transported to Seymour Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Florez was traveling West bound on Hwy 114, Hargrove was East bound on Hwy 114 both drivers were approaching the FM 1790 intersection.
Florez missed her turn on FM 1790 and was attempting to get back North bound when she made an unsafe U-turn in front of Hargrove.
Hargrove struck Florez on her driver side causing her car to spin out into a ditch.
Hargrove’s vehicle headed into the opposite ditch before striking a utility pole.
Hargrove’s vehicle caught fire and completely burned shortly after impact.
Florez was pronounced deceased at 10:30 p.m. by Dr. Catherine Harrington.
Texas Highway Patrol is investigating this accident.
