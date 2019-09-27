One man injured in wreck on Hwy 287 near Loop 11

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It appears a single car wreck on Hwy 287 near Loop 11 has temporarily closed off one lane of traffic in the East bound lane.
Officials said the driver was driving along 287 when he lost control of his vehicle, the truck slipped and rolled before coming to a stop in the grass median.
Wichita Falls PD, WF Fire Department and EMS are on the scene.
EMS transported one man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
