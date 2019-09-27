Researchers find genetic link in rare reaction to pet germ

In this Aug. 16, 2019 photo, Greg Manteufel takes his dog Ellie from his wife Dawn Manteufel at their home in West Bend, Wis. He lost parts of his arms and legs, as well as the skin of his nose and part of his upper lip from capnocytophaga, a bacteria commonly found in the saliva or cats and dogs that almost never leads to people getting sick, unless the person has a compromised immune system. Manteufel was perfectly healthy when he got sick in June of 2018. Over the last seven years, a team of researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, connected to Harvard Medical School, have tested other healthy people who were affected and developed a theory on why they were affected- a gene change in all the victims. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger) (Source: Carrie Antlfinger)