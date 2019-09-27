Smith’s Gardentown Pumpkin Patch now open

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Fall brings pumpkin patches and those adorable photos of kid sitting around some of the biggest pumpkins in town.
One place you can snap some photos like that is at Smith’s Gardentown, located at 4940 Seymour Hwy.
They celebrated the opening of their pumpkin patch with a ribbon cutting Friday morning at 10:00 a.m.
the patch itself is free, however some of the activities they will have throughout the season may have a small cost.
Through Halloween you can check out the pumpkin patch, petting zoo and lots of other seasonal events.
They’re open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5:00 p.m.
