USAF Crew Chiefs training ahead of air show

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are a month away from the “Guardians of Freedom Open House and Air Show” at Sheppard Air Force Base and in the location you’ll get to see rows of military aircraft, airmen are hard at work.
From the C-130 to the B-52 Air Force crew chiefs share one thing in common, they begin their careers at Sheppard AFB. Its home of the 362nd Training Squadron.
“Whether your guard, reserve, active duty, every single student is going to come here before they go to their active base,” USAF Staff Sgt. David Shutte said.
Today’s lesson is changing a landing gear tire on a C-130 aircraft.
“They’re going to take that tire off, and then they’ll inspect it and make sure the gear is good to go, and then they’ll put a new tire on and so they’ll learn that basic for when they get to their field,” Staff Sgt. Shutte said.
Currently these airmen are about halfway through their crew chief training, and while they joined for different reasons, their passion for what they do is the same.
“It’s pretty cool seeing all our hard work being put into something that actually goes into the air, it’s kind of rewarding to see that in the sky, and seeing it all come together,” USAF Airmen 1st class Rebecca Clevenger said. “Without the crew chief, the Air Force wouldn’t be the same, can’t have the aircraft fly in the sky without them.”
“My favorite thing about working on the C-130 would probably be when we’re in the cockpit, turning the knobs and switches, learning what each one does,” USAF Airmen Ricky Cruz said. “There’s so many different aspects of the aircraft that you can learn so it’s important to familiarize yourself with everything on there,” Airmen Cruz said.
Once the airmen finish up at Sheppard, they'll move to Little Rock Air Force Base for hands on training with operational aircraft. You can check out the planes they train on plus plenty more at the "Guardians of Freedom Open House and Air Show" on October 26th and 27th.
