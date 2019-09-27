Very warm and breezy weekend with slight rain chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s how your Friday goes, mostly sunny skies and gusty south winds. We’ll be in the mid and upper 80s by noon. Highs will be in the mid 90s. This means that temperatures will be near 90 as games kick off this evening and we’ll still be in the 80s as these games go final.
Not only is there no rain in Texoma, but there’s also no rain in the southern plains. Rain chances are pretty much zero through this evening. In the seven day forecast, our weather will consistently warm day and day out with highs near 90 degrees through the middle of next week before a taste of cooler air makes a move toward Texoma.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.