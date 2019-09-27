“Yo Soy” art exhibition coming to WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - 9th Street Studios will be hosting the opening of an art exhibition named “Yo Soy” that will feature art from four Dallas based artists on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The exhibition will showcase artwork from Maria Teresa Pedroche, Leticia Alaniz, Angela Faz and Ivonne Acero and will include “paintings, photography, printmaking and multimedia assemblages that address issues of family" according to their website.
There is no charge to attend the event and the opening will include refreshments and an artist Q&A.
The exhibition will run from Sept. 28 to Nov. 30.
Maria Teresa Pedroche’s artwork “embodies her strong connection to her mother.” Her oil paintings have a sense of warmth or movement similar to a flickering flame. Her mosaic work creates a visual oasis by incorporating the repetition of ideas and shapes.
Leticia Alaniz depicts a moment from a larger narrative by using chiaroscuro silver gelatin prints.
According to the 9th Street Studios website, Alaniz said, “I have had the privilege of capturing stories of social issues and taboo, stories of women, that live behind screened façades, yet inside may suffer quiet societal, and religious expectations”
Angela Faz focuses on creating community through printmaking and is a socially engaged artist. Their studio work includes relief printmaking, monotypes and silkscreen. (Faz is non-binary and uses the pronouns “they”). Faz’s research about ancestral roots and identity is depicted through their images.
Ivonne Acero’s artwork seemingly defies the nature of the delicate materials used. According to 9th Street Studios, she calls attention to techniques and objects utilized in her family’s clothing factory in Columbia. Her work explores the subjects of identity, belonging and the sense of self.
