‘Young Sheldon’ matching donations raised by local teacher

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mr. Freeman is a teacher at Barwise Junior High who created an idea for a project that gathered the attention of the CBS hit show ‘Young Sheldon.’
The name of this project is Printing With Hands and will reach 200 students.
3D Pens allow hands-on engagement that is often lost in the technology classroom. With these pens students will be able to make real the objects in their imagination. They will be able to create and learn all while using laws of Physics and Engineering. This project hits several key points for STEM and is fun for the students as well.
In celebration of Young Sheldon’s Season 3 premiere on CBS September 26 at 7:00 p.m. CT, they said they were thrilled to support Mr. Freeman and his students’ middle school STEM project. Thanks to support from The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation CBS was able to match the donations to the project.
If you would like to contribute you can check out the donation website.
