‘Young Sheldon’ matching donations raised by local teacher

Local teacher's Printing with Hands donation campaign receives help from hit CBS TV show, 'Young Sheldon' (Source: WFISD Teacher Directory)
By Katelyn Fox | September 27, 2019 at 5:16 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 5:22 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mr. Freeman is a teacher at Barwise Junior High who created an idea for a project that gathered the attention of the CBS hit show ‘Young Sheldon.’

The name of this project is Printing With Hands and will reach 200 students.

3D Pens allow hands-on engagement that is often lost in the technology classroom. With these pens students will be able to make real the objects in their imagination. They will be able to create and learn all while using laws of Physics and Engineering. This project hits several key points for STEM and is fun for the students as well.

Thank you to all the donors of this project. We are now only $250 away, but will lose our doubling effect that is in place here in two days. “Young Sheldon” has been doubling our donations, but that is coming to an end jumping our cost back up to around $650. Please help me attain this goal over the next two days!! Like always y’all are amazing!
Mr. Freeman via Facebook

In celebration of Young Sheldon’s Season 3 premiere on CBS September 26 at 7:00 p.m. CT, they said they were thrilled to support Mr. Freeman and his students’ middle school STEM project. Thanks to support from The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation CBS was able to match the donations to the project.

If you would like to contribute you can check out the donation website.

