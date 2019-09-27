Zavala Heritage to host downtown Latin festival

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Zavala Latin Festival is happening on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Bud Daniels Park, 9th Street and Ohio Ave. from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Ruby Garcia, Zavala Heritage, spoke with News Channel 6 about the event.
“We do this during Hispanic Heritage month to bring out all those beautiful cultural things that we enjoy and expect to see in our community," said Garcia. "We’re very excited. It’s coming up very soon.”
The event is free to the public and will include contests, food, drinks, music and fun for the entire family.
Garcia said “We are really expecting a lot of people to come out. That’s what we love. We enjoy to have a big population. Everybody is invited so we’re excited.”
For more information, visit the Zavala Heritage Facebook page or email them at zavalawichitafalls@gmail.com.
