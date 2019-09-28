Fatal accident halts Kell W Blvd at Taft

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There is one fatality from a wreck that happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Friday night around the area of Kell W Blvd and Taft.
Sgt. Leland Wright with WFPD said two cars were involved in a head-on collision accident on Kell W Blvd.
The sedan was headed East bound on Kell W Blvd when it crossed the median and struck the car traveling West bound near Taft Blvd.
WFPD has shut down the West side of Kell Blvd while they investigate. They expect to have it cleared within 4 hours.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene while another was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Crime scene investigators are inspecting the vehicles.
Please stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to learn more about this tragic accident.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.