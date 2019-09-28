Fundraiser held for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Love’s Travel Stop hosted a small carnival and barbecue to help raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Jim Sanders, district manager of Love’s Travel Stop, said “This is Love’s 20th year helping the Children’s Miracle Network and every dollar that we raise goes towards the children’s hospitals. Here in Wichita Falls, the goal for Trevor Dickerson, the general manager, is $30,000 and it’s over on Monday."
Love’s employees had a barbecue set up with pork and hamburgers and an inflatable bouncy house and slide.
“This money stays local,” said Sanders. "It helps the local children’s hospital and we’ve been doing it for 20 years. We’re proud to celebrate this with Love’s.
Trevor Dickerson, general manager of Love’s Travel Stop, said “All of the money actually does go to United Regional right down the road. We’ve had tours here. It helps a lot of kids that have touched our general manager’s life. Chelsea [a Love’s employee] had her son in there in Children’s Miracle Network Hospital and she didn’t even realize the funds from them actually helped her have meals while she had to stay with her son overnight.
Dickerson also said the money from the fundraiser helps pay for beds, meals, vein finders and other equipment to take care of kids in the children’s hospital.
The carnival event ended on Saturday but the fundraiser itself will continue until Monday, Sept. 30 at Love’s Travel Stop.
