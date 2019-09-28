MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights preparing for Winter event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Students, parents and children all found ways to help out as MSU hosted their Fantasy of Lights workday on Saturday, Sept. 28 to clean, paint and prepare the 42 displays for their Winter showing.
Dirk Welch said “It is fantastic out here. We’ve got well over 100 volunteers at the MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights annual workday. The Fantasy of Light workshop is buzzing. We’ve got people out here painting, cleaning and doing all sorts of things. It’s going incredibly well.”
Alya Figueroa, business management sophomore, said “I think it’s important because they’ve been around for so long that it’s just a tradition at MSU that we keep them up."
Opening night of Fantasy of Lights is on Nov. 25 and the display will continue until Dec. 28.
Figueroa said “It’s always good to give back. I feel like we need to come and help out our community because they help us out.”
Welch said "We want you to come out and enjoy the festivities. We’ll have several things from food trucks to Santa Claus, and an opening address from Dr. Suzanne Shipley, the president of the university, along with a lot of different choirs and musical performances. That will be the kickoff so all the work that they’re doing today is in preparation for that night and the season. We’re so appreciative.”
The displays will be set up on the Hardin Lawn at MSU along Taft Blvd.
Welch said "There will be a drive thru lane for those who want to remain in their cars and see several of the displays, but always the best way to take in all 42 displays is by getting out and about and walking around and getting up close and personal.”
