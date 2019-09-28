Shortgrass Rangers show off old western guns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A cowboy action shooting club called the Shortgrass Rangers were at the High Caliber Gun Range on Saturday, Sept. 28 to show off some antique western guns.
Ted Brogden, President of the Shortgrass Rangers, said “We’re a local cowboy action shooting club and we’re here at the High Caliber range to see if we can attract people who are interested in reliving the old west. Pretty much what we do is we have a range across the red river in Grandfield where we have the chance to shoot the handguns, rifles and shotguns that were used in the 1800s and kind of dress up like John Wayne and relive those days.”
Visitors got to try out some of the revolvers and rifles and learn more about the cowboy club.
“We think the shooting discipline is important just because it’s a good habit to have and a good skill to have," said Brogden. "This gives you a chance to relive some of our history because the people with the old rifles and shotguns and so forth are what settled this area. We have a chance to relive those days and remember what it was like.”
The club has been around since 1996 and is part of a national organization called the Single Action Shooting Society.
The Shortgrass Rangers are putting on another event next weekend at their range in Grandfield. Saturday, Oct. 5 will be a normal monthly shooting match and Sunday, Oct. 6 will be an all shotgun shooting match.
