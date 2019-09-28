Volunteers prepare for Walk to end Alzheimer’s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Volunteers with the Wichita Falls Alzheimer’s association are preparing for their annual Walk to end Alzheimer’s.
Hundreds will walk the streets of downtown with the mission to raise $100k to support research and the families impacted by the disease. 5.8 million people are living with Alzheimer’s.
Patty Taylor is the regional director for the Wichita Falls Alzheimer’s association. She has been helping organize the annual walk for 11 years.
Each year she sees how many people in the Wichita Falls community are impacted. “One in three people know somebody personally with this disease,” Taylor said.
It is a fact that hits close to home for Wichita Falls resident Hallie Gunter whose father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
Gunter’s father passed in 2015, but there was one organization that helped her receive help during the years she was caring for him.
“The Alzheimer’s Association really helped us understand a lot of what we were dealing with and the stages that he was going to go through,” she said.
Her personal experience is why she continues to volunteer for the organization and has become the mission chairwoman.
Another reason is because she wants to help her family stay up to date on Alzheimer’s research.
“My father passed away I had an aunt that passed away with Alzheimer’s. So, you are kind of looking at what can we do to help prevent Alzheimer’s for us,” she said.
Part of the money raised in the walk goes towards research. The money also goes toward family support groups and education. Regional Director Taylor said, “It's a heavy toll on, and a heavy burden on the family, not just the person with the disease.”
Seeing people come together to help gives families hope. “It's really exciting to see that support because this is a disease that affects a lot of people,” Gunter said.
To sign up for the walk head to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s page here.
The event takes place Saturday, September 28. Registration begins at 8 am, there will be a ceremony at 9 am, and the walk begins at 9:30. It kicks off at 9th and Ohio at Bud Daniel Park.
