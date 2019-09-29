News Channel 6 City Guide: Rolling Meadows Old Fashioned Gospel Jubilee

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
This episode, we’re previewing an old fashioned gospel jubilee that is taking place on Friday, October 11 at Rolling Meadows. Samantha spoke with Kevin Rowe of Kevin Rowe and the Prodigal Sons who will be performing that evening about what you can expect.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact Host & Producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
