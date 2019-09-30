Airman recovering from bike versus car accident

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Chris Hattendorf, an Airman and cyclist in Wichita Falls, was hit by a car while riding his bike through the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and Maplewood Avenue on Friday, September 27.
Although his injuries could have been worse, Chris did suffer an artery injury that is requiring a blood thinner.
He will have to limit the amount of high Vitamin K foods, such as asparagus, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, coleslaw, collard greens, canned beef stroganoff soup, endive, garden cress, kale, kiwifruit, lettuce, mustard greens, soybeans, spinach, Swiss chard and tuna fish in oil.
Chris was released from the hospital on Sunday, September 29, in the evening.
If you would like to donate to help this family with food expenses, you can click here.
