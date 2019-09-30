BBB Briefs: “What Separates Victims from Non-Victims”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The BBB recently released a study about consumers exposed to scams: “What Separates Victims from Non-Victims."
The data is coming from the BBB Scam Tracker where nearly half of those surveyed did not engage with a fraudster. However, almost a quarter did, losing an average of $600.
Some things to keep in mind from the BBB include:
• When phone and email were used by scammers to target consumers, relatively few consumers engaged with the scammer or lost money. However, when exposed to a scam on social media, 91 percent engaged and 53 percent lost money.
• Consumers were more likely to be victimized if they did not have anyone to discuss the offer with. Consequently, those who engaged scammers and lost money were less likely to be married and more likely to be widowed or divorced. Generally, those who engaged, and those who lost money, reported significantly higher feelings of loneliness. Social isolation appears to play a role in fraud victimization.
• The likelihood of victimization for this sample is greater for individuals who are under financial strain, are younger adults, or have low levels of financial literacy.
Click here for a full copy of the BBB study.
