Benefit bike ride for Windthorst tanker fire victim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Drew Franklin, also a fuel delivery driver, has decided to set up a benefit in honor of Sandan Foster, the man tragically killed in a tanker fire explosion while refueling in Windthorst, Texas on September 25, 2019.
The benefit will be a Bike Ride in Sandan’s honor.
The event will cost $25 per person or $40 for a couple to participate in the ride.
Things get kicked off this Saturday, October 5, at 10:00 a.m. at P2, located at 1409 Lamar St.
The course will also end at P2, who offered Franklin the start and finish lines for the event.
The last bike will leave P2 at 10:30 a.m. and are expected to return by 1:30 p.m., as long as they followed the planned route.
