Burk’s Duke named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week
Burkburnett's Mason Duke combined for more than 360 and 6 TD's in the Bulldogs win over Vernon. (Source: KAUZ)
By Brian Shrull | September 30, 2019 at 6:38 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 6:38 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Several teams picked up big wins in week five of the high school football season and a few area teams started district play 1-0.

But no performance was bigger than the quarterback play at Burkburnett.

Mason Duke was on fire Friday night against Vernon.

Duke threw for 256 yards and 5 touchdowns and ran for 106 yards and a score.

That's more than 360 total yards and six endzone visits as the Bulldogs offense exploded in the second half to beat Vernon 49-17.

Duke joins Trent Green, Tryston Randall, Jayln Marks and Daniel Gilbertson as recipients of the blitz on 6 Player of the Week this season.

Congratulations Mason!

