Burk’s Duke named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Several teams picked up big wins in week five of the high school football season and a few area teams started district play 1-0.
But no performance was bigger than the quarterback play at Burkburnett.
Mason Duke was on fire Friday night against Vernon.
Duke threw for 256 yards and 5 touchdowns and ran for 106 yards and a score.
That's more than 360 total yards and six endzone visits as the Bulldogs offense exploded in the second half to beat Vernon 49-17.
Duke joins Trent Green, Tryston Randall, Jayln Marks and Daniel Gilbertson as recipients of the blitz on 6 Player of the Week this season.
Congratulations Mason!
