Fall weather moves in later this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the first time since fall began, we actually have genuine fall weather in the seven day forecast. It comes later in the week when a cold front turns our winds northerly. The result will be our first significant taste of below normal temperatures. A big ridge of high pressure is centered over Arkansas and its influence extends from Texas to the Carolinas. It helps to keep temperatures hot and rain chances low. Though our forecast model does hint at the possibility of a stray thunderstorm this evening.