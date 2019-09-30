Flushing Hydrant Program to begin in Graham

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Starting on Monday, September 30, The city of Graham will start a monthly hydrant flush in the older part of the city.
This comes after the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality’s investigation resulted in two notice of violations.
The city was initially investigated in May and they found the city’s water was dirty but still in compliance.
The TCEQ recommended the city begin a monthly program.
The city has also started replacing water lines on Pecan Street where the line was put in over 60 years ago.
Any resident with questions about their water is asked to call Graham City Hall at (940) 549-3322, or you can always visit their website or Facebook page.
