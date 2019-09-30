Inmate found unresponsive in Allred Unit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Independent Office of Inspector General is investigating a death at the James V. Allred Unit that was discovered early Saturday morning.
On September 28, 2019, at around 5:30 a.m., staff at the Allred Unit observed 31-year-old Delandro Hamilton unresponsive in his bunk.
They immediately started life-saving measures on Hamilton.
Hamilton was transported to unit medical as life-saving measures continued and 911 was called.
EMS arrived and took control of life-saving measures.
The attending physician pronounced Delandro Hamilton deceased at 6:15 a.m.
The Office of Inspector General was notified and an investigation is ongoing.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice received Delandro Hamilton in June of 2015, from Harris County to serve an 8-year sentence for possession of a weapon.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.