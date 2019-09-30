Lake Arrowhead east side customers under boil order

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Due to a loss of pressure from a water line break, Texas Commission of Environmental Quality required that the Red River Authority of Texas to issue boil order for east side residents of Lake Arrowhead Lake Lots only.
The boil order states a consumer should boil the water rigorously for at least 2 minutes before being cooling it to consume or use.
In lieu of boiling water, customers affected may purchase bottled water or get water from another source.
Once the issue has been cleared up, they will rescind the boil order.
If anyone has any questions they are asked to call Utility Supervisor Ronald Mullins or Assistant General Manager Fabian Heaney at (940)-723-8697.
