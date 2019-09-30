Mac Thornberry won’t seek re-election

AMARILLO, Texas (TNN) - Longtime Texas representative Mac Thornberry says he will not seek re-election in 2020.
Thornberry made the announcement on Monday morning after serving 25 years.
“As I make this decision, I realize how very fortunate I have been in my life in many ways, such as: being raised and supported by a loving family; growing up in a community where neighbor helps neighbor; having had mentors who helped guide me; and especially being blessed with a wife and children whose love and support during this “adventure” have far exceeded what anyone has a right to expect. I am very grateful to all of them.”
The announcement makes Thornberry the sixth Texas Republican congressman to announce their retirement in the past weeks.
