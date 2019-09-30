Mustang Madness gives WF community chance to race collegiate athletes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Along the Wee-Chi-Tah trail, as MSU Texas cyclists raced to qualify for the national championships, community cyclists could race right along side them, testing their skill against the collegiate athletes for the first ever Mustang Madness.
“I think what it’s really going to highlight is just how strong of a team we have here at MSU,” said race director Charlie Zamastil.
“There’s just a lot of intensity to mountain biking that you don’t get in say like road biking and just other types of biking,” said Deanna Mathis, a cyclist at Texas A&M University.
This is the first time Charlie Zamastil and the rest of the MSU cycling team have organized a mountain bike race in Wichita Falls. He said the team is always traveling to other parts of the state to compete. So being able to bring it back home, as well as let community members participate, is something special.
“We’re really grateful to have the support that we have and want to give them an opportunity to showcase themselves as well,” added Zamastil.
The course was also included as part of the collegiate circuit for the south central collegiate cycling conference, drawing other collegiate athletes like Deanna Mathis from all over the region.
“I was really surprised by all of the little features out there,” she said, 'there’s bridges and great utilization of all of the landmarks and stuff out here and it makes it super fun."
“So it’s really exciting to showcase the talented mountain bikers that we have on the team, and obviously give a chance for all of the local mountain biking community to race on their trail and see how they measure up to all of the collegiate riders all over the state and beyond,” added Zamastil.
