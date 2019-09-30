National Night Out with WCSO is tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office will be celebrating National Night Out today, Tuesday October 1.
They will have all kinds of equipment displays from Volunteer Fire Departments, The Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, Texas Parks and Wildlife and several local businesses.
They will also have face painting, movies and a coloring area for children.
They are providing free hot dogs, chips and drinks as well.
Crime prevention materials will be available to the public.
Everything gets underway tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Kamay Volunteer Fire Department located at 8537 State Highway 258 West.
